Michael D. Hawkins Sells 1,995 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WK stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 5,571.85% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $2,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $1,798,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Workiva by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

