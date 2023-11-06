Michael F. Lombardi Purchases 14,883 Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 14,883 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $141,537.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Magyar Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.45.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

About Magyar Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGYR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.