Michael F. Lombardi Purchases 14,883 Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 14,883 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $141,537.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Magyar Bancorp Price Performance
Magyar Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.45.
Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.
Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp
About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magyar Bancorp
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.