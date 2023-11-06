Morpheus.Network (MNW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66.05 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $66.05 million and $324,498.31 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.48202606 USD and is up 7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $388,904.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

