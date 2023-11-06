MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Hits $0.0887 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $79.83 million and $2.06 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.08871047 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

