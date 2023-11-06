National Bankshares Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$49.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.21.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20. The company has a market cap of C$98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$56.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.16.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6510029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

