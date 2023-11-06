Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,087.36 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $42,087.36 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00147289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00040396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024597 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

