Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $24,345.44 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

