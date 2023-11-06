Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NMM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 75,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,403. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $680.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $346.94 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 43.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

