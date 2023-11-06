Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NMM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 75,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,403. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $680.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $346.94 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 43.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
