nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider April Rieger Sells 1,024 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

April Rieger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24.

nCino Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 287,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $33.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.