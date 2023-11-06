Newell Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.
Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.
Newell Brands Stock Up 1.7 %
NWL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 5,290,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.