Newell Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

NWL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 5,290,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.