NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Lowered to Sector perform at Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,840 ($83.23).
Get Our Latest Analysis on NEXT
NEXT Trading Down 1.6 %
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.