NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Lowered to Sector perform at Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,840 ($83.23).

Get NEXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

NEXT Trading Down 1.6 %

NEXT Company Profile

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 118 ($1.44) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 7,212 ($87.76). The stock had a trading volume of 659,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,158. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,062 ($61.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,460 ($90.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The company has a market cap of £9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,074.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,870.28.

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.