Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 24th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NIDB opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.41. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

