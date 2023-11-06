Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 24th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NIDB opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.41. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $23.20.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Indiana Bancorp
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Chipmaker Lattice Knocked Down As EV Sales Soften
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tech sector ETF XLK edges closer to breakout level
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cloud stocks surge double digits; big gains ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.