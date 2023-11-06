Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,375. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

