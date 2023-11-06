Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $436.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.18 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $337.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.