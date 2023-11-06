Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,712,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $152.00. 1,016,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.02. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

