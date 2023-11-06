Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.64. 168,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,206. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

