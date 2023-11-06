Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.75

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 216459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,206 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.