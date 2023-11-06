Oak Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 5.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.16.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

