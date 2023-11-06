Oak Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 82.4% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 209,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,960,063. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

