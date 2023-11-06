Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

