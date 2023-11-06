Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CAO Sells $252,681.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 793,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,751. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

