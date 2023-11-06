Orion (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. 415,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.52. Orion has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Orion’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 15,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $323,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,661,175.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Orion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

