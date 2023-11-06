Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.37 billion.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 27.1 %

Shares of OMI stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Report on OMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 581.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.