Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.72. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.