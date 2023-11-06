Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 53,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 66,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.