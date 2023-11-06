Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 53,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 66,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,865 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 29.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

