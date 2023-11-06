Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.26. 3,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARXF. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PARXF

Parex Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

About Parex Resources

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.