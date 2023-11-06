Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.88. 402,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

