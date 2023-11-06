PegNet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,179.17 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $101.59 million and approximately $18,179.17 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet was first traded on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PegNet has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of PegNet is 0.04358008 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $65,169.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.