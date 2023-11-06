Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.33

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.33 and last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Pender Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 61.91 and a quick ratio of 51.12.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

