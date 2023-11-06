PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Buys $100,452.00 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

PENN traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,473,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,187. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

