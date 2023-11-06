Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 185,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,377,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,141,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 318,186 shares of company stock worth $2,298,004.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.