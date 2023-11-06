POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.16

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 1590030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNT. Raymond James lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 17.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

