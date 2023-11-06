Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,480,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,343. The company has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $135.06 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

