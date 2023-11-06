ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Up 1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 2,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

