ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Up 1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 2,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
