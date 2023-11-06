Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.73. 861,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,842. Prothena has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prothena by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prothena by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,185 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.