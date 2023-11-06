Quantum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.25 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $30.25 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

