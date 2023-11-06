Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.61 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.61 and approximately $30.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,895.59 or 1.00042612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006026 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

