Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Antonio Grassotti Acquires 7,000 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,198.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ranpak Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PACK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 801,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $238.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 827.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 208,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

