Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.3 %
RAVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 80,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,859. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
