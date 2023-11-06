Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.3 %

RAVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 80,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,859. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

