Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Rayonier Price Performance
RYN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 661,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rayonier
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
