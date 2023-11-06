Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

RYN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 661,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

