Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %
Regency Centers stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 4,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $25.11.
Regency Centers Company Profile
