Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 4,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

