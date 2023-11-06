Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 329,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 572,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $765.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,358 shares of company stock valued at $507,400 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Replimune Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

