Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RFP) dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.41 and last traded at C$29.43. Approximately 356,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average daily volume of 31,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.23.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

