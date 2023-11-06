Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of QSR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

