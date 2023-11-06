Reviewing Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Free Report) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Eye Medical and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A InMode 36.77% 35.03% 31.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nova Eye Medical and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Eye Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 4 2 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InMode has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.85%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Nova Eye Medical.

12.4% of Nova Eye Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nova Eye Medical and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A $0.01 13.70 InMode $496.96 million 3.42 $161.52 million $2.10 9.75

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Eye Medical. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova Eye Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InMode beats Nova Eye Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a canaloplasty microcatheter; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration. The company was formerly known as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and changed its name to Nova Eye Medical Limited in July 2020. Nova Eye Medical Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Kent Town, Australia.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

