Reviewing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 4.75% 1.12% 0.22% Cincinnati Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.14 million 3.86 $1.76 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $15.28 million 2.49 $1.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares TC Bancshares and Cincinnati Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TC Bancshares and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.