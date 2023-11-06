RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.19-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.83 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,540. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.61.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RingCentral by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 531,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,388,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

