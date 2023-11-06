Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

