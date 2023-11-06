Royal Bank of Canada Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$28.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.90.
In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
