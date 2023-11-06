Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 130,631 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 130,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,898,108 shares in the company, valued at 163,598,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BMEZ remained flat at 13.75 during trading hours on Monday. 456,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,626. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is 14.31 and its 200 day moving average is 15.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,446 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

